BBC's The Apprentice contestants in Sussex for latest episode

Brighton will play host to the remaining contestants of BBC's The Apprentice this week.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

The show, which is in its 17th series, sees ambitious entrepreneurs compete to become Lord Alan Sugar’s business partner, by seeking to demonstrate their commercial insight and business sense to stay out of the firing line. There’s also a £250,000 investment at stake.

Episode four of the new series, which will air at 9pm on Thursday (January 26), will be based in Brighton. The episode will be called ‘Brighton Discount Buying’.

A synopsis on the BBC website reads: “The candidates are sent to buzzing Brighton and Hove, one of the fastest growing cities in the UK.

"Here, amongst the bustling streets, the candidates must secure and negotiate nine items synonymous with the area. The team that secures the most items at the lowest prices, wins. Then, back in the boardroom, it’s rock bottom for another candidate.”

