Big Screen returns to Brighton Marina this month
The free-to-view screen will give guests the opportunity to experience all the action of this year’s Olympic Games in the open air, with the faux lawn’s deckchairs and bean bags available to use on a first-come, first-served basis.
The screen will launch with a selection of free-to-watch family-friendly films, followed by the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, before showcasing all the action from each day of the Olympics.
The schedule of films for the opening day are as follows:
- 10:00 AM - 11:42 AM: Encanto (PG, 102 minutes)
- 12:00 PM - 1:54 PM: The Goonies (PG, 114 minutes)
- 2:00 PM - 3:56 PM: Back to the Future (PG, 116 minutes)
- 4:00 PM - 6:11 PM: Top Gun: Maverick (12A, 131 minutes)
- 6:30PM (GMT) - Summer Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony
Sophie Chandler, Marketing Manager at Brighton Marina, commented: “We are incredibly excited to announce the return of our Big Screen later this month.
“This free-to-attend activity is always a guest favourite here at Brighton Marina and we look forward to enjoying the summer of sport together in the open-air setting!”
Further information on the Big Screen’s screening schedule will be confirmed nearer the time on https://www.brightonmarina.co.uk/
