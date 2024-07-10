Big Screen returns to Brighton Marina this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Summer, Brighton Marina is set to welcome back its Big Screen for the 5th year. The screen will be installed in the Village Square, overlooking the harbour, from 26th July until 11th August.

The free-to-view screen will give guests the opportunity to experience all the action of this year’s Olympic Games in the open air, with the faux lawn’s deckchairs and bean bags available to use on a first-come, first-served basis.

The screen will launch with a selection of free-to-watch family-friendly films, followed by the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, before showcasing all the action from each day of the Olympics.

The schedule of films for the opening day are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Marina's Big Screen

10:00 AM - 11:42 AM: Encanto (PG, 102 minutes)

(PG, 102 minutes) 12:00 PM - 1:54 PM: The Goonies (PG, 114 minutes)

(PG, 114 minutes) 2:00 PM - 3:56 PM: Back to the Future (PG, 116 minutes)

(PG, 116 minutes) 4:00 PM - 6:11 PM: Top Gun: Maverick (12A, 131 minutes)

(12A, 131 minutes) 6:30PM (GMT) - Summer Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Sophie Chandler, Marketing Manager at Brighton Marina, commented: “We are incredibly excited to announce the return of our Big Screen later this month.

“This free-to-attend activity is always a guest favourite here at Brighton Marina and we look forward to enjoying the summer of sport together in the open-air setting!”