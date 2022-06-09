Tom, from Mid Sussex, swept to the top three in the Britain’s Got Talent 2022 final.

Although he narrowly missed out on the Number 1 spot – he came third in the public vote – he won the hearts of the nation with his brilliant voice and the kindness and inspiration he showed throughout.

Now, in a full interview published in the Mid Sussex Times newspaper which is on sale from June 9, 2022, he confirmed his wedding plans.

The amazing Tom Ball

His fiancee Hannah was in the audience for the final.

"We do have a date for a wedding. It is October this year. We are getting married in Bolney [Sussex]."

Everyone at the Mid Sussex Times and SussexWorld could not be more pleased.

It is clear how important family is to him.

Tom said: "My family inspired me. My father has worked incredibly hard all his life. He has never not worked. He has always been striving to do his best. The same with my mum. I was brought up in a household were both my mum and my dad were incredibly hard working. So they instilled that in me. I hope!"

No other family member has gone on to sing in the way that Tom has - although he said his mum and his sister had great voices. "The closest person in my family who does sing is my grandma. She sings in a church choir."

It was his mum who first spotted his talent.

"My mum discovered it. She used to pick me up from school every single day and we'd listen to the same soundtrack and that was the Les Mis original cast and we would sing along to all the songs. She decided let's put him into a theatre club and let's get him some singing lessons and see where this goes. Thankfully she did!"

He said being in BGT was like a dream. Everyone – from the judges to the crew - were amazingly supportive. He could not speak more highly of them.

Head judge Simon Cowell in his closing comments demonstrated that encouragement.

Simon said: "You know what Tom, so far you've been really, really, really good and I thought coming into the final what a fantastic line-up we've got tonight. I am really happy. And I really like everyone."Then I was thinking it's a cute story isn't it - a teacher with a good voice. Tonight you were a teacher with an amazing voice. Whether you like that kind of music doesn't matter. Talent is talent and I am now seeing your name which is West End, leading part. You're interesting, you're talented, you're a nice person - I mean you are amazing."

Tom’s big hope now is that someone watching might give him a chance in a show.

The dream is to perform in Les Miserables – the soundtrack of which led to his talent first being discovered by his mum.

Good luck Tom in your dream.