After the performance, the judges took the opportunity to thank them and everyone in the emergency and front line services for all they had done during the pandemic.

Head judge Simon Cowell said: "We all hope and pray this 'thing' (Covid) is behind us and this gives us a chance, having you on the semi finals, to thank you and everybody else you represent.

"I know first hand from friends the hours that they put in - that was a time when we went 'without people like you we'd be in big trouble.' So this is a massive, massive thank you. It really is."

The Frontline Singers in the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent on Thursday June 2.

David Walliams added: "It was so moving and of course you cannot separate the song from the message and what you guys have done. I am so glad that you've come here today and shared that beautiful song and your beautiful voices and this beautiful message and given us a chance to say a huge thank you."

They didn't make it through to Sunday's live final in the public vote - so all of Sussex's hopes now rest on secondary school teacher and singing superstar Tom Ball who will be carrying the torch for the counties.

He made it through on Wednesday night.After The Frontline Singers got through the audition stage broadcast last month, Sussex police confirmed that a Sussex Police PC and PCSO had been part of the group.PC Keren Moore and PCSO Demetrius Georghiou, known as Demi, performed as part of ‘The Frontline Singers’ – a group of 21 key workers who came together during the pandemic.The live semi finals conclude on Friday June 3 at 8pm.

The top two acts from each of the five semi finals will then go through to the final on ITV on Sunday June 5 at 7.30pm.