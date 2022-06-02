Tom from Haywards Heath made it through the live semi final on Wednesday June 1 thanks to a massive public vote in his support.

But what will he sing in the final?

There might be a clue in a comment by show hosts Ant and Dec who revealed Tom had a dream to appear in Les Miserables.

Tom Ball heading for Britain's Got Talent live final on Sunday June 5 at 7.30pm on ITV

So might he choose a song like ‘Bring Him Home’?

At the semi final, in a video profile of Tom he was filmed speaking to his pupils.

"I am 23 and I am a teacher from West Sussex. Today I am going to talk to you about dreams. To follow your dreams takes hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I am not going to lie to you, you will face setbacks in your life. You have got to take risks and aim high.

"As well as your teacher I have another passion in my life. When I was your age sat in a school like this I wanted to be a singer. I know I don’t look Iike I could stand on stage and be the next Justin Bieber, but recently I took a risk and I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

"When I step out on stage live to the nation I am stepping out for you to prove that if you have a dream you have got to take a chance on yourself. Believe in you and it can change your life forever.”

His semi final performance drew a standing ovation from the audience and some of the highest praise ever given to a contestant by the judges.

Head judge Simon Cowell said: “We really loved you on the day of your audition and we were thinking we should have given you like a group golden buzzer (a device which puts a contestant straight through to the next round). I have come to learn over the years when you do these shows that judging a singer like yourself is how the singer makes you feel during the performance.

"And what it made me feel especially after I saw that film (of Tom talking to his pupils) was I felt great. I could see just the way you spoke to the kids at school that you have got a really kind heart as well."

David Walliams added: “I thought you might just take off and zoom into outer space such is the power of your voice. But what is so lovely is you are quite in some ways an unassuming guy. But you have got this incredible talent and what better way to show kids to go follow their dreams than you being on this stage. It is the best story ever. You are fantastic.”