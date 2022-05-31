West Sussex will be cheering him on when the show goes out live at 8pm on ITV on Wednesday June 1, 2022.

He will be hoping for lots of votes from his pupils too using the new BGT QR code.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The act which gets the most votes will go straight to the live final on Sunday June 5 at 7.30pm. The two runner-up acts will have their fate decided by the celebrity judges led by Simon Cowell who will decide which other one will also be in the final.

Singing teacher Tom Ball makes it to the BGT live semi finals

The live semi-finals are being broadcast every night this week at 8pm, Monday through to Friday.

At the end of Tuesday’s show, the line-up for Wednesday night was announced and Tom was among them.

Tom, a secondary school teacher, had a standing ovation from both the audience and the four judges on the ITV juggernaut when he appeared on the first audition on Sunday April 17.

With his father and his fiancee in the audience, Tom sang Writing's On The Wall by Sam Smith.

All four judges gave the 23-year-old a resounding 'yes' to go through to the next stage of BGT – but it was still unknown until Tuesday May 31 as to whether he has been selected for one of the coveted semi-final positions.

At the time of Tom’s first appearance, Cowell said as he welcomed Tom to the stage: "You look very happy," to which Tom said he was very excited.

He said he loved being a secondary school teacher. "The kids don't know I'm here. I wanted it to be a surprise."

"What if it goes badly?" Simon asked.

But it didn't go badly - even though Tom admitted he had only ever sung to about one member of his class before.

He said he was compared to Michael Ball 'quite a lot' and his surname helped as well!

After his stunning performance, judge co-host Dec Donnelly joked: "Go to the top of the class, Tom Ball!"