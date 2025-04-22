Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Channel 4 property show is on the lookout for homeowners in Sussex and Surrey 'who dare to be different'.

‘Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’ – produced by IWC Media – are on the lookout for people from around the country for the upcoming, second series. Filming will take place over May and June 2025.

Laurence said: “28 years ago when I filmed the first episode of Changing Rooms, I suspected that this nation wasn’t actually the aesthetic blandscape it appeared to be and now, with Outrageous Homes Season Deux (The Glampire Strikes Back) I’ll be up to the armpits in weird.

"Homeowners who dare to be different are the beating heart of this celebratory telly feast and I can’t wait to spend time with yet more carbon-based lifeforms who will never be afraid of living life THEIR way.”

From the unusual and unconventional to the eccentric and eclectic, the show sees Laurence visits some of the UK’s most outrageous homes and celebrates their proud-to-be-different owners and designers.

A spokesperson for the producers added: “This spring, he will be travelling the length of the country in search of fabulous, awe-inspiring and at times, jaw-dropping homes to discover what motivated the homeowners to dare to be different, plus hearing about the blood, sweat and tears that brought the home to life.

"The series delivers four one-hour episodes where Laurence visits homes that have a different approach to a room that’s both bold and brilliantly bonkers with a truly unique story behind each one.

“In series one of Outrageous Homes, he explored properties that had a pirate party pad, a pink shrine and even a vampire fantasy lair.

"The new series will be a joyous celebration of the unique, the wonderful and the truly outrageous.”

IWC Media is looking for people who would love to celebrate their home and showcase them to Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the Great British public this spring/summer.

To apply, visit https://shortaudition.com/Outrageous-Homes

Please note the homes must be a primary residence and, due to the volume of applications, the team cannot respond to everyone.