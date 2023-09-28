It was third time lucky when a Sussex grandmother won a slap-up journey on Britain’s poshest train.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barbara Jackson and her husband Peter – both aged 71 – took the Northern Belle as it steamed through the Lake District last week.

The first time it had to be cancelled because the country’s railwaymen were on strike. Then the trip was called off again because the steam engine had broken down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the third attempt, Barbara and Peter – who used to run a decorating business – nearly missed the 1930s-style Pullman train.

Barbara Jackson and her husband Peter (pictured, inset) took the Northern Belle as it steamed through the Lake District last week. Photo contributed

“The taxi taking us to the station arrived late and we were worried it would go out without us,” said Barbara, from Barnham, West Sussex.

“But fortunately the staff kindly held the train until we arrived.”

Barbara entered the Channel 5 competition after watching the World’s Most Scenic Railway Journey programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Bill Nighy, who narrates the show, described the train as ‘the Grand Dame of luxury travel’ as a steam engine hauled it over the picturesque Settle-Carlilse line.

And he wasn’t wrong, according to Barbara.

“We had a wonderful day,” she said. “[It was] everything we could ask for.

“The food was delicious – it was a proper culinary experience – and the journey through the Lake District was lovely with some breathtaking scenery.

“Peter even got to climb on the footplate of the steam locomotive, which was called Tangmere, to have a chat with the driver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Channel 5 prize also included two nights in a hotel at Telford, Shropshire, where the couple caught the train.