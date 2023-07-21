Chichester International Film Festival promises the “very best in film and cinema.”

Roger Gibson who steps down this year (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Rachel Soothill said: “Celebrating its 31st year, the festival will run from August 4-27, offering more than 130 screenings that include exclusive premieres, open-air events, silent films accompanied by live music, inspiring film talks and more. With an array of exciting events and notable guests, including Cate Blanchett, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, the festival continues to solidify its position as the largest film festival in the region.” It will be the final festival from artistic director and programmer Roger Gibson who will be retiring after the summer.

Rachel added: “The festival will kick off with an opening gala on August 10, officially opened by film producer Andrew Eaton (Rush, The Ipcress File, The Crown, Munich: The Edge of War). This will be followed by the UK premiere of Il Boemo, a 2022 feature film about the life and career of the Czech composer Josef Mysliveček. This screening combined with Eaton's presence and his extensive experience and contributions to the world of cinema sets the stage for an exciting and unforgettable festival ahead.”

Rachel added: “A highlight of this year’s festival will include a special retrospective and film talk on the acclaimed Australian actress Cate Blanchett. Audiences will have the opportunity to appreciate Blanchett's extraordinary and versatile talent through a curated selection of her notable works including her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, her Oscar-winning performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth and her captivating role in Tár. Blanchett will be a very special guest of the festival, taking part in a Q&A led by film writer and historian Pamela Hutchinson and festival director Roger Gibson, following the screening of Tár on August 21.” This year’s festival also includes the first ever retrospective on award-winning British actor Hugh Bonneville. On August 20, the Sussex-based actor will attend the festival to give an introduction to his film To Olivia where he plays the role of Roald Dahl, followed by a Q&A after the screening.

“Other retrospectives in the programme will pay homage to the pioneer of the French New Wave film movement Jean-Luc Goddard as well as filmmaker Lindsay Anderson and the 150th anniversary of Russian composer Rachmaninoff.”

This year’s Chichester International Film Festival also presents several world and UK premieres, showcasing ground-breaking films that highlight relevant and thought-provoking topics: “One such premiere is I'm Still Here, a powerful documentary that explores the issue of homelessness during the pandemic. Conceived, directed, and filmed by Franc Vissers and writer, actor and presenter Elizabeth Healey, the film captures the raw realities and stories of individuals experiencing homelessness.

" There will also be a Q&A with Vissers, Healey and Elizabeth McGovern, acclaimed actress and star of Downton Abbey who is executive producer of the film. All future profits of the film will go to the charity, Under One Sky and the main protagonists featured in the documentary.”

Mikkel Juel Iversen, Under One Sky founder, said: “That Under One Sky’s efforts to save lives on the streets of London during Covid-19 would end up on the big screen with a world premiere at Chichester Film Festival is the stuff of dreams”.

Other UK premieres include The Trouble with Jessica including an introduction and Q&A with the director Matt Winn as well as And Then Come the Nightjars followed by a Q&A with lead actors Nigel Hastings and David Fielder.

Also coming up: “This year's film festival once again invites film lovers to immerse themselves in the magic of cinema under the stars at Priory Park for the much-loved open-air screenings on August 4, 5 and 6. Audiences can enjoy Wes Anderson's visually stunning Asteroid City, the thrilling adventure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the heart-warming originality of Pixar's Elemental.”

Another popular strand of the festival will be a selection of silent film screenings accompanied by live music at guest venues including St John’s Chapel and the historic Guildhall in Chichester.

“Jazz enthusiasts will also be treated to a spectacular fusion of film and music, with a special programme of jazz-themed screenings, celebrating the vibrant and soulful genre. This includes the documentary Ronnie’s: A Night at Ronnie Scott’s featuring a live jazz gig and Buster Plays Buster with a jazz quartet playing live to a Buster Keaton film.”