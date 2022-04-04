The popular news presenter posted on his social media pages: "Hello, Some personal news today…

"Big decision for me to leave BBC Breakfast but I’m really excited to join Channel 5 & Channel 5 News

"It’s been a real privilege to work with some amazing people at Breakfast and I’ve had such a happy 6 years alongside Louise, & then Sally, and the rest of the wonderful team.

Dan Walker

"Thanks for all the lovely comments.

"See you back on the sofa tomorrow."

Walker, 45, who was also the host of BBC One’s Football Focus from 2009 to 2021, went on to say that alongside 5 News, he would also present other programmes across the channel.

He said: “What I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.”

No further details about what these programmes will be have been released.

What did Dan Walker say about Sian Williams, and how did she respond?

Walker, who came fifth in the 2021 series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, also used the video announcement to praise fellow broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast presenter Sian Williams.

Sian, who presented BBC Breakfast from 2001 to 2012 when the programme’s production team was relocated to Salford, has been the main presenter of 5 News since 2016.

However, she announced last month that she was leaving the role, with her last day being on Thursday 31 March.

In his video, Walker said: “What an honour to step in to shoes of Sian Williams.

“I know how popular she is, with both the team and also the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards.”

Another video was then posted on the official Channel 5 Twitter page, showing Williams in the 5 News studio.

She said: “Dan Walker, welcome to your new home. I know what it’s like to move from the BBC Breakfast sofa to the Channel 5 newsroom, I absolutely loved it and I think you will too.

“Have fun and good luck.”

She finished the video by blowing a kiss to the camera.

When will Dan Walker leave BBC Breakfast and begin presenting 5 News?

It is not yet known exactly what date Dan Walker will leave BBC Breakfast, or what date he will begin presenting 5 News.

What is Dan Walker's connection to Crawley?

Dan grew up in Crawley and went to school at Three Bridges Primary and Hazelwick schools. He is also a Crawley Town fan.