Publicity image for The Baby, starring Michelle De Swarte. Picture: Ross Ferguson

Arthur and Albie Hills shared the lead role in The Baby, starring Michelle De Swarte and screened on Sky Atlantic.

The identical twins played the part of a controlling, manipulative baby with violent powers who unexpectedly arrived in the life of a woman who never wanted children, leading to some sinister turns.

Dad Ash Hills, an overhead electricity linesperson at UK Power Networks, said: "They are really good boys, although I do think they like to stay in character sometimes. Hopefully they will like it when they are older and from now on, they have no need for Hallowe'en outfits, they can go as themselves."

Arthur and Albie Hills with parents Ash and Izzie

Ash and Izzie were contacted by a casting agency through their Instagram page Arthur&Albie identical twins, which they set up to raise awareness of selective intrauterine growth restriction (sIUGR) in twin pregnancies and to keep friends and family updated on complications during the pregnancy.

The couple was asked if they were interested in putting the boys forward for a role in the TV series.

Ash said: “We loved the script and behind the comedy and horror, there are some very important topic areas which we are really proud to have been a part of sharing.

"We liked the idea of the boys doing something so different and telling them all about it when they are older. It’s crazy watching it back.

Publicity image for The Baby, which was launched on Sky Atlantic in July

"We were sent a few to watch before it went out. The film crew were brilliant with always checking the boys, Izzie and I were happy and comfortable.

"It was amazing seeing their little faces pop up on Sky Atlantic.”

Filming took place last year and the boys have since grown into two-year-olds obsessed with Baby Shark, climbing and football.

On the Instagram page, Ash and Izzie said the boys are their 'little miracles', having had a 'tough start' to life. At the 16-week scan, the rare pregnancy condition twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) was suspected and Izzie was cared for by specialists at St George's Hospital in London from then on.

The boys were born premature at 31 weeks and spent six and eight weeks in the Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton, with Arthur being allowed home two weeks before Albie.

The eight-episode limited series The Baby is a co-production between Sky Studios and HBO, is produced by SISTER and Proverbial Pictures.