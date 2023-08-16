Documentary explores pandemic homelessness - Chichester International Film Festival

I'm Still Here will be screened with a Q&A on August 19. Conceived, directed and filmed by film-maker Franc Vissers and writer, actor and presenter Elizabeth Healey, the film captures the raw realities and personal stories of individuals experiencing homelessness. The Chichester Q&A will bring together Franc, Elizabeth and also Elizabeth McGovern, actress and star of Downton Abbey, who is executive producer of the film. All future profits of the film will go to the charity Under One Sky and the main people featured in the documentary.

“The genesis of the film was that I was asked to make a promotional video for the charity Under One Sky who walk the streets of London helping people who are experiencing homelessness. They are only a small organisation but they provide so much, and straight after the first lockdown they noticed that a lot of people were still homeless despite what the government was trying to do. There were still something like 1,000 people on the streets of central London and they needed help desperately. There were no toilets. There was no running water. There was nothing open.

“I started off as a volunteer for the charity and then I was given dispensation by the council as a key worker to make this film. And I followed their teams. They would set out in teams of four and they would walk the streets of London giving out food and water and emotional support to these people that were still out there. I took my camera just wrapped around my neck and I think most people who are vulnerable on the streets are a bit suspicious over cameras so it was difficult at times.

Franc Vissers joins the film festival (contributed pic)

"But we did get some people to speak. And the really important thing is that we only spoke to people or filmed people who gave us permission. We didn't want to pixelate faces or hide identities or anything like that. We had a lot of rejections but we had enough success that I was able to speak to enough people and to hear some really powerful voices. I filmed for a year through three national lockdowns. It was an opportunity look at homelessness without distraction.

“What the film is really about is the power of human connection. It is about showing that these people that are on the streets are first of all people. They are individuals and they have their stories that are valid and they should be listened to and they should be treated like everyone else. We tried to show that through our filming and through our interactions. But really it's a film about empowering people.

"It is a film about trying to facilitate positive change with the public and to help people change their relationship with people that are experiencing homelessness. I think there are two types of attitudes that people have when they see someone who is homeless. They are either very sympathetic or the other response is that they think that are they selling drugs or taking drugs. It is the blame culture and that's really one of the things that we want to address in this film.”