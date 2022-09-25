East Sussex film-makers premiere short showcasing EastEnders star

Director Benedict Webb - pic by Joel G Horne

The Grove Theatre is launching a new film club screening an eclectic mix of films every first Wednesday each month from indie to local to world cinema. It will launch on October 5 with a screening of Toast at 7pm followed by Q&A with the writer and star of Toast Harry Walters and its director Benedict Webb.

This will then be followed by a screening of 1972 thriller-classic Deliverance at 8pm.

Benedict explains: “Toast follows a young man (Harry Walters) befriending a reclusive and grumpy elderly neighbour (Roger Sloman) by doing their weekly grocery shopping throughout lockdown, forming an unlikely friendship which changes them both.

“The trailer which is out now can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLKTe7xoDK4”

Benedict, aged 22, from Eastbourne, directed and edited Toast while Harry (22), from Crowborough, wrote the film and co-starred alongside Roger. The pair, who met studying film production at college in Lewes, struck gold when they secured the EastEnders star to play the role.

Benedict said the premise of the film was inspired by events of lockdown and the idea of intergenerational friendship. “Lockdown was definitely the catalyst for the story. It was a strange and difficult time for everybody, and I think it made a lot of us re-evaluate things happening in our lives.” said Benedict, a former Cavendish School pupil.

“Toast is a film about looking out for one another and those unlikely connections, even with those you wouldn’t normally expect. I remember my mum would start getting shopping lists from our next door neighbour and she would help by doing their weekly shopping. We bonded over the smallest things, but at the time, they felt massive. Myself and Harry thought there could be a story to come out of this, one with lightness and comedic relief. I think that’s something we’ve all been eager to see on our screens right now.”

Harry, a former Beacon Academy pupil, said: “Getting to work with Roger was perfect for this story. He’s a remarkable actor and it was truly amazing that he immediately seemed to resonate with the story we were trying to get across.”

“We wrote the film just before the third lockdown. So it was incredible seeing the film finally come to life on set with Roger and the crew. Even with Covid precautions, we were definitely in a different place to 12 months before. It was quite the cathartic moment.”

The film, which was shot in 2021 in Haywards Heath with a crew of Sussex film-makers, has so far been nominated for three awards at the National Youth Film Awards in London for Best Screenplay, Editing and Lead Actor. The film was also selected for the BIFA Qualifying Little Wing Film Festival.

Harry said the response to the film was overwhelming: “The film seems to have struck a real chord with people so far. We’re so happy with how it’s been received, especially so early on in the film’s journey.”

The film is produced by Harry and Benedict’s production company Room 18 Films. Benedict’s short Next Week featured Mick Ford (Scum) and was part of Channel 4 Random Act’s programme. Harry’s short film Company of Four was commissioned to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.