Eastbourne family set to feature in new TV show with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis

A family from Eastbourne will appear on a new interior design programme tonight.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:15 am

The Great Home Transformation starts on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday, April 6) at 8pm.

The show, hosted by former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Big Brother presenter Emma Willis, is all about transforming homes through interior design.

Tonight’s episode, the first in the series, will feature a family living in a three-bed semi detached home in the town.

Eastbourne family set to feature on new interior design show with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis. The pair had lunch at The British Queen pub in Willingdon in December last year while filming (photographed with pub owner Angela Cain). SUS-220604-101825001

The famous duo were spotted in The British Queen pub in Willingdon in December last year.

Pub owner Angela Cain said they were with a TV crew and stopped by for lunch in the middle of filming nearby.

