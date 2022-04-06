Eastbourne family set to feature in new TV show with Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis

The Great Home Transformation starts on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday, April 6) at 8pm.
The show, hosted by former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Big Brother presenter Emma Willis, is all about transforming homes through interior design.
Tonight’s episode, the first in the series, will feature a family living in a three-bed semi detached home in the town.
The famous duo were spotted in The British Queen pub in Willingdon in December last year.
Pub owner Angela Cain said they were with a TV crew and stopped by for lunch in the middle of filming nearby.
Other famous faces in Sussex: