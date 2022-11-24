Eastbourne hotel and seafront features in new series of The Crown on Netflix
The Queens Hotel, Eastbourne seafront and Beachy Head all feature in the fifth series of the popular Netflix series The Crown which focuses on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.
By Kelly Brown
The hotel features in scenes following the infamous 1995 interview of Princess Diana with Martin Bashir, which was edited at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne, with Panorama executives and the director-general of the BBC, John Birt, deciding whether or not to broadcast it as The Board of Governors of the BBC had been deliberately kept in the dark.
The scenes for the popular television series were filmed in Eastbourne in November 2021. Pictures by Jon Rigby.
