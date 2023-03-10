Elvis among the New Park films in Chichester this week

What’s Love Got to do With It? starring Emma Thompson and Lily James is sure to be a big hit at the New Park this week. How do you find lasting love in today's world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs. This is disarmingly sweet and set firmly in Richard Curtis territory.

We have a pair of Oscar contenders returning. Everything Everywhere All at Once has 11 nominations with Michelle Yeoh a strong contender for Best Actress. She plays a Chinese immigrant swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Elvis is back too with Austin Butler battling for Best Actor in Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling biopic. This is Luhrmann in typical maximalist mood following Elvis from his formative years, breakthrough, fame and films through to his untimely death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We showed Mary Cassatt: Painting The Modern Woman at our festival last year. There was a full house then and we expect the same from this enthralling exhibition that presents her astonishing prints, pastels and paintings. We are delighted to screen extraordinary new production of Othello, Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast that includes Giles Terera ('Hamilton'), Rosy McEwan and Paul Hilton. Richard Warburton