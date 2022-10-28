Emily is among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Emily

In Front of Your Face is a captivating film of deep emotional power. Lee Hye-yeong is mesmerising as a former actor confronting her past in a typically meditative study from Korean director Hong Sang-soo.

Amsterdam has the starriest cast in recent memory. Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie are three close friends find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. This is an absolute hoot.

Les Enfants du Paradis was made during the Nazi occupation of France, Marcel Carne’s romantic epic of the 19th-century theatre world is a life-affirming tribute to love, Paris and the stage. Set among the actors, criminals and aristocrats who orbit around a theatre on Paris’s so-called Boulevard du Crime.

Lost Illusions is the story of the rise and the fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed to be a writer and became a journalist. This rake’s progress story is period drama perfection by turns hilarious and pacy with sumptuous sets yet boosted by expert plotting.

