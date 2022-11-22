25,000 free tickets are up for grabs to see a new Christmas film screening in venues including Brighton.

Making the film

On Saturday December 3, the new feature film Why the Nativity? will premiere in over 100 Cineworld cinemas across the UK. The film’s maker is offering 25,000 free cinema tickets for families to attend the film at their local cinema.

Spokesman Matthew Murray said: “In times when many families are struggling with the current economic climate, the hope will be that this film offers a chance to families to enjoy a festive day out for free, learning about the Christmas story.

“Churches and their local communities are invited to attend for free courtesy of the film’s maker, Turning Point Ministries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why The Nativity? is a compelling, historical presentation with stunning visual dramatics that follows the unforgettable journey of the first Christmas story. The film transports the audience back in time to experience the sights and sounds of the first Christmas.

“Audiences will enjoy a front-row seat to the Nativity story as they witness the Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Jesus, Gabriel appearing to Mary, Joseph and Mary traveling to Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the star guiding the Wise Men from the East, and baby Jesus lying in a manger in a humble stable in Bethlehem.

“The film has been created to bring the true story of the nativity to life particularly for the growing number of people across the UK who have little or no understanding of why Christmas is celebrated at all. And Turning Point Ministries are committed to making the screening free to those who want to attend.”

“Turning Point Ministries hope that watching Why The Nativity? will become a new Christmas tradition for families across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Individuals and church groups can book their free tickets at whythenativity.co.uk or by calling 0800 058 2856.”

The trailer is available at whythenativity.co.uk