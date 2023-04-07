Epic Tails among the New Park films this week in Chichester

Allelujah is adapted from Alan Bennett’s play about old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back by galvanizing the local community. Starring Jennifer Saunders, Derek Jacobi and Judi Dench , this is a gentle though thought-provoking look at the end of life.

God’s Creatures stars Emily Watson as a mother torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.

The Age of Innocence is Martin Scorsese’s exquisite and absorbing adaptation of Edith Wharton’s masterful portrait of desire and betrayal during the sumptuous Golden Age of Old New York. 35 years on it looks magnificent. For the kids we have the Greek myth infused animation Epic Tails as well as Marcel the Shell with Shoes on that should impress all age groups. Don’t forget it is Feelgood Friday on the 7th when you can see Marcel for £3 or £1 for kids.