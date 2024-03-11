Escapes returns with free nationwide cinema screenings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month sees Escapes making its audiences smile and laugh as they’re transported to the dark ages to watch the story unfold of arrogant Queen Dagan becoming a fugitive in her own land.

With a strong cast, the new comedy Seize Them! stars Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood and Lolly Adefope, famous for her appearance in sitcom Ghosts. Cinema-goers should expect a voyage of surprises, hardship, danger and most-of-all, humour, with the film featuring an impressive line up for comedic talent, including Nicola Coughlan, known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, BAFTA-winning actress Jessica Hynes, Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost and stand-up comedian James Acaster.

On a mission to bring new audiences to local cinemas, Escapes is offering the chance for everyone, especially those who rarely prioritise a trip to the cinema, the opportunity to watch the film for free and prior to its release date, giving guests an exclusive first-look. New locations this month will include London’s South Bank, Woking, Plymouth, Reading, Haverfordwest, Tewkesbury and Fakenham along with much-loved destinations Norwich, Ipswich and many more, with the full list below. Escapes screenings will also feature descriptive subtitles in over 100 of their venues to make the experience more inclusive.