Film shot in multiple Sussex locations premieres on Apple TV+ with cast featuring Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots and Jenna Coleman

A film, with scenes shot across Sussex, is now available to watch on Apple TV+.

Directed by William Bridges, All of You is a American science fiction romantic drama film – starting Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat), Steven Cree (Outlander), and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who).

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, and was released by Apple TV+ on September 26, 2025.

It has been billed by IMDB as a ‘stirring near-futuristic romance’ of two best friends, who have an unspoken love for one another even after a test matches one of them up with their supposed soulmate.

(L-R) Aaron Ryder, Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, William Bridges, and Andrew Swett attend Apple's 'All of You' New York premiere at The Whitby Hotel on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Something you may not know that the film was shot in a number of Sussex locations, including Worthing seafront, Beachy Head, Seven Sisters Country Park, Pulborough and Steyning.

A post on the Sussex Film Office’s website read: “Of course, with the filming that took place in Worthing, we couldn’t pass up an opportunity for a couple of us to pop along to witness this exciting production.

"SFO’s Lucy spent the day working as a location marshal, gaining some great experience of working on set with a fantastic crew, while Claire headed over for an hour or so and took some photos to capture the magic of how it all works behind the scenes.

"If you look carefully enough at the beach shots, you can make out Brett and Imogen in action! We can’t wait for the film to be released in the UK.”

To find out more, and see the photos, visit: https://sussexfilmoffice.co.uk/all-of-you/