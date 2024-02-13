Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CEO Chris Collier said: “These sessions are designed to welcome everyone who is passionate about filmmaking to participate and engage in a series of bi-weekly workshops.

“Each session will feature engaging talks from industry professionals, valuable networking opportunities with other local filmmakers, and the exciting chance to actively participate in the filmmaking process.”

He added: “Film Sussex is first and foremost a team of passionate and creative filmmakers. It's our mission to develop, produce, and deliver film projects for distribution. Through our dedicated people and diverse skills, we strive to bring captivating stories to life on the big screen, ensuring that audiences worldwide can experience the magic of cinema. While profit is not our primary goal, we are committed to creating high-quality films that resonate with viewers.”

Film Sussex

Chris Collier is a producer and director known for Title (Year) Director. Place (2023) and FrightFest: Beneath the Dark Heart of Cinema (2018).

As well as working as a documentary filmmaker, he has produced various projects, including; Morbid Fascination: The Nekromantik Legacy (2014) and In Conversation with the Death King (2014).

Craig Ennis, Director of Learning, has been teaching filmmaking in Sussex for almost 20 years with students of all abilities from GCSE to undergraduate.

By fostering the individual passions and interests of his students he works to enable their own agency and confidence in order for them to become self-sufficient learners and creatives.