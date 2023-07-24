FilmPride - LGBTQIA+ Film Festival for Brighton Pride!

Founded by Latest TV in partnership with Brighton & Hove Pride, FilmPride showcases the work of some of the best queer indie filmmakers from all corners of the world.
As well as returning to We Are Fabuloso in Preston Park for the Pride weekend on 5th and 6th August, FilmPride is hosting 4 screenings at The Ledward Centre on Saturday 29th July and Sunday 30th July from 1.30pm, and 3 screenings at Duke’s at Komedia on 1st, 2nd and 3rd August at 7.30pm.
Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers in attendance.
Deborah Espect, Festival Director, says: “We’re very excited to be returning to We Are Fabuloso for Brighton & Hove Pride, and thrilled to be also screening a selection of our films at Duke’s at Komedia and The Ledward Centre. We have films in every genre – including a special showcase of LGBTQIA+ horror short films – on a range of topics, made by independent filmmakers from all corners of the world. We’re celebrating all aspects of queer life; our passions, our fights, our struggles, our unity and differences. And to make our festival more accessible, all our films have English subtitles and a BSL interpreter will be present to sign our introductions and Q&As.”
Visit filmpride.org for the full programme and to book tickets!