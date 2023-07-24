FilmPride - LGBTQIA+ Film Festival for Brighton Pride!

As well as returning to We Are Fabuloso in Preston Park for the Pride weekend on 5th and 6th August, FilmPride is hosting 4 screenings at The Ledward Centre on Saturday 29th July and Sunday 30th July from 1.30pm, and 3 screenings at Duke’s at Komedia on 1st, 2nd and 3rd August at 7.30pm.

Deborah Espect, Festival Director, says: “We’re very excited to be returning to We Are Fabuloso for Brighton & Hove Pride, and thrilled to be also screening a selection of our films at Duke’s at Komedia and The Ledward Centre. We have films in every genre – including a special showcase of LGBTQIA+ horror short films – on a range of topics, made by independent filmmakers from all corners of the world. We’re celebrating all aspects of queer life; our passions, our fights, our struggles, our unity and differences. And to make our festival more accessible, all our films have English subtitles and a BSL interpreter will be present to sign our introductions and Q&As.”