We were down to our final four last night and the semis were all about patisserie. They’re all very good at this point so it’s about who was going to have an off day.

Mini charlottes were first up - ladyfingers are used to line the mould and it’s filled with a fruit puree/custard/mousse. Janusz went for flavours based off his favourite childhood sweet - chocolate plums. The chocolate sponge was filled with chocolate and plum mousse and topped with a hazelnut custard.

Great British Bake Off: East Sussex baker celebrates Brighton Pride (Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions)

I thought they looked stunning personally topped with beautiful but pointless flowers, but Paul said they were untidy. Overall the judges said the flavours were good but the sponge was tough and one of the mousses wasn’t set. From how others did, this put him in danger already.

Next was probably the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen on Bake Off - vertical tarts. Imagine a roll of tape made from pastry stood up so it could roll around, half filled with chocolate mousse and then topped with raspberry jelly and gold leaf. All the bakers were baffled by this challenge because they had no idea what it was meant to look like, and why would anyone ever bother to make a vertical tart?! It was a stupidly fiddly challenge and yet again Janusz was in danger as he came third.

I was worried at this point as Janusz really was at risk of going home, only the showstopper could save him now and this week it was a krokan (biscuit) creation at least 60cm high. Janusz went for a Brighton Pride theme - there were rainbows and hearts everywhere. The bake even included icing flavoured with Brighton gin, a lovely touch I think.

Sadly it wasn’t enough. The judges said it was slightly untidy on top, which I agreed with, and then in the bake wasn’t right. On all three occasions his flavours have been praised but the bake itself hasn’t been great.

I couldn’t call it between Sandro and Janusz, but this week it was Janusz’s time to bow out. He said himself: “I know that patisserie is my weakness. I’ve had an amazing time with amazing people.”