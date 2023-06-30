Greatest Days among the New Park films in Chichester

Greatest Days

We follow five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert. Twenty-five years later their lives have changed in many different ways as they reunite for one more epic show by their beloved band. This charming film overflows with cheeky energy, goofy slapstick, personal drama and sentimentality.

War Pony is a gripping neorealist fable about two lost Lakota boys, one sliding towards the dead end of criminality, the other desperate to escape from it. Drugs, violence and chaos rule on the Pine Ridge reservation with the tension ratcheting up incessantly into several set pieces that threaten danger or even death for Bill and Matho.

Sisu is set in Finland during WWII. When the Nazis steal Aatami’s gold, they haven’t reckoned with the ex-commando’s skill set. It's hard to conceive of a film as purely, gratuitously enjoyable as this one watching our one-man army slaughtering a busload of cartoon Nazis. Gory, silly and absurd but ludicrously entertaining at the same time.

Amanda is about a wealthy young woman, friendless and lost after studying abroad who sets about recovering an old friendship she thinks she once had. Her erstwhile childhood friend turns out to be as reclusive and messed up as Amanda. A refreshingly unconventional and acidic deadpan comic portrait of an offbeat female friendship.