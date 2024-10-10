Greenpeace to host special Brighton screening of Vindication Swim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Special Brighton Screening of Elliott Hasler’s Vindication Swim to Highlight Low Carbon Innovation in Filmmaking

To commemorate the 97th anniversary of Mercedes Gleitze's historic swim across the English Channel, Greenpeace and Relsah Films are proud to present a special screening of Vindication Swim at Duke’s at Komedia Picturehouse, Brighton, on the Monday 21st of October.

Vindication Swim tells the inspiring story of Mercedes Gleitze, the first British woman to conquer the English Channel in 1927. Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Elliott Hasler, the film not only highlights Gleitze's remarkable journey but also draws attention to her struggle to maintain her legacy in the face of social and personal challenges. Starring Kirsten Callaghan as Mercedes, alongside a star-studded cast that includes John Locke, James Wilby, and Douglas Hodge, the film brings to life a story of perseverance, ambition, and triumph.

This special screening will feature a panel discussion with the film’s director, Elliott Hasler, who will speak about his innovative approach to Net Zero filmmaking and the commitment of Relsah Films to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) values. The discussion, hosted by Greenpeace, will also explore how the film industry can adopt sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact.

Actors Kirsten Callaghan and John Locke

Event Details:

Date: 21st Oct

21st Oct Time: 20:00

20:00 Venue: Duke’s at Komedia Picturehouse, Brighton

Duke’s at Komedia Picturehouse, Brighton Tickets: https://www.picturehouses.com/movie-details/000/HO00015418/green-screen-vindication-swim-panel

As part of Greenpeace’s commitment to environmental activism and sustainability, this screening is an opportunity to foster a discussion around the environmental challenges faced by the film industry and the ways filmmakers can embrace eco-conscious practices. Vindication Swim stands as an example of how cinematic storytelling can be intertwined with environmental awareness, providing audiences with both sustainable entertainment and insight.

Elliott Hasler, who filmed Vindication Swim with a low-carbon ethos, commented, “Given how much of the film takes place in the sea, we really felt it was our duty to protect that environment as much as we could during the filming. The Channel in particular has taken a battering over recent years from pollution, over fishing and the destruction of kelp forests. With this film we wanted to celebrate the sea and really emphasise Mercedes’ love affair with the water, so for us to do that in a way that was actually damaging the sea would be entirely hypocritical and go against everything Mercedes and the film stand for.”

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to watch a powerful film and join the conversation on the future of responsible filmmaking.