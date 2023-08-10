TV presenter and entertainer Dave Benson Phillips was faced with the most difficult ingredient in the Under the Cloche challenge on Celebrity MasterChef 2023.

Appearing on the BBC One show last night in the second week of the heats, Dave, from Worthing, was up against musician Max George, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz, comedian Shazia Mirza and award-winning comedian and broadcaster Terry Christian.

He said on the show: "If the truth be told, I am absolutely nervous, there's no two ways about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the kitchen, you have good days and you have bad days. I am just hoping I will have more good days than bad days. Really, that is all I am going for."

Entertainer Dave Benson Phillips has appeared on BBC One's sizzling new Celebrity MasterChef show for summer 2023. Picture: BBC

Although he said several times he was 'absolutely totally and utterly terrified throughout' he retained his trademark smile and even had judge John Torode in stitches with a remark about Valentine's Day.

Under the Cloche featured five secret ingredients, with Dave being last to pick. He was left with chocolate, which judge Gregg Wallace said was 'the most difficult ingredient on the bench'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chefs were allowed to use anything they liked from the larder but the cloche ingredient had to be the star of the show.

When he saw the chocolate, Dave said 'brilliant' but later added: "The idea of using chocolate as the chief ingredient is quite scary."

He hit his thumb with a rolling bin while bashing up biscuits for his 'not quite chocolate not quite cheesecake cheesecake' and later burned his hand on a baking tin.

His cheesecake was made using whipped cream and condensed milk and Dave admitted 'it might look like a cop out'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg said it was quite sweet with a buttery base and fresh lemon zest but it is was very difficult to taste any chocolate.

John said it tasted okay and looked like a decent dessert but added that the chocolate was not really the star of the show.

For the Dinner Party Dishes challenge, cooking a two-course meal for two, Dave prepared salmon with mash and crispy chilli kale, followed by microwave-style sponge with marmalade.

He revealed he had tried his best at dinner parties in the past, failed at dinner parties and did not do it any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the judges asked if he was making a sauce, he said he 'hadn't even thought of a sauce' because his family has the dish dry at home.

John found the salmon overcooked and dry but said the mash was okay, seasoned well and it had no lumps. He really liked the addition of chilli with the kale but said Dave had 'taken it too far' in the oven. The pudding was sticky and sweet but also dry.

Gregg agreed the salmon needed a sauce and said the sponge was dense and quite dry - it should have been lighter and fluffier.

At the start of the show, Dave said: "My biggest strength in the kitchen today will be my shirt. Yes, powerful shirt."