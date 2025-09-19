'I thought it was a delivery': Watch the moment Littlehampton resident answered the door to Jordan North - securing £10,000 and chance to bank £1 million on ITV’s Win Win

A mum-of-two from Littlehampton has banked £10,000 – and now has a chance to win £1m – after a surprise knock on the door from DJ and radio presenter Jordan North.

Kellie Smith, 54, earned a coveted spot on Millionaire’s Row during ITV’s interactive game show, Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery, which aired on Saturday night (September 13).

Win Win is a quiz show, hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, that combines traditional studio gameplay with an innovative app that viewers at home can use to play along in real time.

Kellie, who lives in Littlehampton and works for a finance company in Worthing, was left stunned when presenter Jordan North and a filming crew showed up unannounced at her doorstep last week to inform her that she had won a place on Millionaire’s Row.

“It still feels like I’m dreaming a little bit,” Kellie told Sussex World.

“The first week of the show, my husband and I saw it advertised and we thought, ‘Let’s give it a watch, see if it’s any good’.

"My husband and I always play along with quiz shows at home, so when we saw you could scan a QR code to play along on an app, we gave it a go – not expecting anything to come of it.

"We were kind of joking about it. The contestants on the show win prizes, and the same prizes are up for grabs for people playing at home. We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if Kelly S from Littlehampton won?’

"My husband was hoping to win the holiday to Sydney to watch the cricket. We thought it wouldn’t be us who won anything.”

A few hours after the show aired, Kellie received a call from an unknown number.

“I was wary about answering, but luckily I did,” she said. “They asked if I would potentially like to be in the running to have a seat on Millionaire’s Row. I said well, yeah!

"From that moment on, I was gobsmacked.”

Then came the surprise visit from Jordan North.

"I actually thought it was a delivery at first because I was expecting one that day,” Kellie said.

“I cracked the front door open and I could see there was lots of people there and a camera. I thought, OK, this is not my dog food. This is quite possibly the people from Win Win!

"Of course my neighbours that were at home at the time and saw it, they were all texting me, asking what's happened? I said I ‘can't say anything yet, but you will find out!’

“It’s been a whirlwind, I’m still in total disbelief.”

Kellie has since been to the studio to film for the next show for Saturday.

She added: “I'm on route now for the second week. It's super exciting. Nothing like this has ever happened to me.”

Asked what she will do with the £10,000 she has won – and what she would do if she won the jackpot – Kellie said: “I have two sons, and I want to help them out a little bit.

"We’ve got family in Canada, and we’d love to visit in May for my brother-in-law’s 60th birthday.”

Kellie added that since her appearance aired, her phone has been ‘red hot’ with messages and calls from friends, neighbours, and colleagues congratulating her.

The Win Win journey continues for Kellie as she prepares for the next round and holds onto the dream of winning the £1 million grand prize.

Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery next airs, on ITV1, at 7pm on Saturday (September 20).