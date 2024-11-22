Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex’s Reverend Richard Coles has appeared on his second episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

In this episode, the celebrity vicar arrived in his camp, which was revealed to be ‘the Junkyard’.

He described it as ‘a very basic camp indeed’.

He said: “The only thing I can compare it to is I once fell asleep by some bins outside Amnesia Nightclub in Ibiza.

“I don’t remember very much about it but it’s that level.

"Not in Kansas now, that’s for sure.”

He was quickly joined by fellow latecomer Maura Higgins, who immediately branded their new home the ‘s*** camp’.

However, presenters Ant and Dec teased that ‘all is not quite what it seems’, as the ‘junkyard’ transformed into a luxurious glamping experience – complete with a double bed, fridge, sofa and bath.

Sussex's Richard Coles is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Photo: ITV

The pair’s secret mission was revealed: deceive the celebrities at the main camp into believing they were ‘roughing it’ in the Junkyard. Throughout the episode, they were tasked with stealing a bed from the main camp (which they did by saying they were ‘living in a hellhole’) and convincing the celebrities that they were being forced to do everyone’s washing up. Their prize? A ‘Jungle Junkyard buffet’.

Upon hearing this, Coles said he was ‘shockingly ready to lie through my teeth’.

With nothing else to do but enjoy their new luxurious surroundings, Coles and Higgins got to know each other. When asked what her biggest fear was, Higgins said ‘spiders’. Coles’ answer was ‘looking fat on TV’.

Speaking about her campmate, Higgins said: “First impressions of Richard, I absolutely love him. But also, I swear a lot and I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to hide my potty mouth.

"I’m just gonna have to keep apologising.”

Higgins and Coles then joined in with campmate Melvin Odoom’s trial, sipping tea and eating sandwiches while deceiving him into believing they were being covered in offal.

Unaware of their trickery, Odoom said: "I'm trying to work out who is going through a worse time, you or me?"

With the promise of junk food, rather than the camp’s usual rice and beans, it’s no surprise how easy Coles and Higgins found their task. Ant and Dec branded them ‘shameless’ after watching them lie to their fellow celebrities.

Rev Coles said: "I never knew evil could be so much fun. Thanks to Maura, now I do.”

The Love Island star added: “I taught him well."