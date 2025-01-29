Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Apprentice is back on our television screens – and one of the contestants vying for life-changing investment and mentorship is Melica Moshiri, from Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melica is the ambitious owner of a thriving AI tech recruitment business.

Looking to connect her passions for business and travel, Melica’s goal is global. This driven and skilled salesperson is set on her biggest challenge yet, to recruit business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar as her next business partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With £250,000 investment and mentorship up for grabs, Melica will compete against 17 other candidates on the show – fronted by Lord Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE.

Born in Shoreham, Melica was raised in Worthing.

She explained: “I've been to the local schools here. I've been to the The Laurels first school, the Orchards middle school and Davison’s [High School].

“I've been to Worthing College and then I went to University of Brighton. I worked at Waitrose in Worthing for four and a half years as well. So I'm a very local girl.

“Quite a lot of people in Worthing do know me. My dad is well-known – he came to the UK from Iran 45 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apprentice is back on our television screens – and one of the contestants vying for life-changing investment and mentorship is Melica Moshiri, from Worthing. Picture: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

“It's nice because I feel like Worthing is such a proud place. Obviously, Amy Hart was on Love Island and everyone was screaming about her.

“Now it's my turn.”

Melica said her cousin recommended that she applied for The Apprentice.

“I was watching EastEnders at their house,” she explained. “The advert for The Apprentice came up and my cousin was like, ‘you should apply for it, I think you'd be really good at this’.

The Apprentice is back for series 19 – fronted by business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE. (Image: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)

“And I was like, alright, I'll just pop my application in.

“At this point, I had been back from living in the Unites States for two years. I used to live in LA, in the Orange County, for four and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I returned just after COVID and I already had my recruitment business.

“I got invited to the assessment day and passed the first and seconds stages. I was a bit worried because I was training for the Brighton Half Marathon at the time.

The Apprentice is back for series 19 – fronted by business tycoon Lord Alan Sugar, alongside his trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE. (Image: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston)

"Luckily, I got the second stage interview one day before the half marathon.”

When she found out she was successful, Melica sprung into action, writing business plans for the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then off I went, packed my bags, got on the train, went to London,” she said.

“It was weird and surreal. I didn't expect it.

“There's a lot of people that apply to go on it and, in Worthing, stuff like this is such a big deal because everyone sort of knows each other here.

“I'm just so proud to be representing Worthing and being a candidate on The Apprentice.

"I’ll be getting exposure to my business, whilst putting Worthing on the map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melica said she is in the show to win it and earn invaluable mentorship from the infamous Lord Sugar.

"I think no matter where you are in your career, I think everyone can do with some mentorship,” she said.

"I would love to learn from somebody like Lord Sugar, who is an absolute business tycoon. He came from nothing and is so inspirational. It’s the same with Baroness Brady and Tim.”

Melica said she considers herself ‘as a bit of a digital nomad’, who loves travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People call me the Marco Polo,” she said. "Literally every month I'm booking a ticket and I'm flying away.

“All the publications out there say I'm a globetrotter. That is very true – I've been to 36 countries.

“But even though I'm flying away, I am working. I have a lot of clients in the US for my AI tech recruitment company.

“I've been in recruitment and sales for the last 10 years. I helped to open a US office for another UK based recruitment company so I've had that exposure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I returned back to the UK, I didn't really want to work for an employer. It just made sense to me to really bring on that experience and start my own recruitment company.

“So I literally started it from my room at home – and has expanded and grown from there.”

Melica partners with early stage funded companies within the tech industry – in the UK, further afield across Europe and the US.

She helps businesses scale teams around commercial and technical talents and executive search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melica revealed the ‘hardest thing’ about taking part in the show has been to keep it a secret from family and friends.

She added: “I had to lie to everybody.

“They all thought I was on jury service and I went to Iran – and honestly, I'm a horrible liar.

“I really kept this a big secret but it was so hard because I was just in limbo throughout that whole time.

"It's an experience you will never get to experience in your entire life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm in a sales career for a reason because I am competitive. This kind of competitiveness in The Apprentice is nothing like you'd ever experienced.

“There were a lot of young people in the team and they're so talented – I've never come across such talented people.

"I wouldn't say they're better than me necessarily but they're just so, so competitive. That's kind of one reason why I wanted to get into the process.”

Melica said the contestants had their phones taken away from them during filming, which took place last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it really enabled all of us to create really authentic relationships,” she added.

“It helps you get to know each other so much quicker.

"I really wanted to get off my phone and I didn’t miss it. I think people can be too reliant on ChatGPT, calculators, etc.”

Melica said everything on the show is ‘exactly what you see on the TV’.

“When you're first there, the cameras are a little bit unusual and you're a bit taken aback,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But after a while, you forget it's there. So if someone's doing some silly things on TV, it's because people just forget the cameras are there.

“You are probably going to be doing some silly things and you are very sleep deprived.

“Sometimes we're woken up at four in the morning, sometimes at half past two.

“We have 20 minutes to get ready and you're out and about filming up until like eight, nine o'clock at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don't even have a pen and paper, no television, no clock. So your mind's going to be playing games with you.”

Melica is looking forward to watching the show – but is a 'little bit nervous to see how I come across’ as ‘I've not seen the edits’.

She joked: ”It's going to be very cringey.”

A study by VegasSlotsOnline has calculated the odds for every candidate, with entrepreneur Melica leading the charge.

The Apprentice Series 19 starts at 9pm on Thursday, January 30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.