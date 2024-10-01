Inspirational Worthing FC owner hopes TNT Sports documentary will inspire others and shine a light on the club and town
TNT Sports will premiere The Club That George Built at 10.30pm today (Tuesday, October 1) – on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.
The new film follows George Dowell, who made the bold decision to purchase Worthing FC in 2015 after a devastating car accident which left him paralysed from the chest down.
How does George feel ahead of the documentary’s release?
"I'm really proud,” he told the Worthing Herald and Sussex World.
"It's all a bit surreal. It's been an incredible journey. I hope everyone enjoys the documentary when it does come out on Tuesday.
“There's always stuff going on down the club so you film a documentary down there most weeks!
“Last year especially, we had so much going on for me personally and the club.
“A manager left with ten games to go, the captain getting injured, retiring and coming back.
“So much happened last year – there’s lots of content so I'm sure they had some headaches trying to work out what they would put in.
"It’s a very surreal experience. Friends and family have been massively supportive since the day of my injury. I am very lucky.
"I very rarely went a day at Salisbury without a visitor. It's an hour and a half away from where I live. My mum quit her job and was living in a B&B by the hospital.
“My family has been part of my journey and supported me all the way through. It's a celebration for me and, more importantly, for the club as well. Hopefully it shines a really good light on Worthing as a town and us as a football club.”
What’s in the documentary?
George explained: “Essentially it's a documentary about my life and the club.
“How my journey started from being a football player myself, having my injury, purchasing the club and then how we are today.
“It's a really good story. It’s emotional at times and hard for me to watch personally.
“I think it's a really good documentary. They really do a good job of capturing the whole club, if you know me or you don't. It's a really good watch.
“It's crazy to look back. So much has happened in that space of time [since the accident]. When I was newly injured, I didn't hold much hope. To look back and see what's been achieved in that time is incredible. That's one brilliant thing about the documentary. It forces you to look back and see how things were and how they are today. There’s lots to be proud of.”
How did George’s journey begin?
“As a youngster, I played football and loved it,” the Worthing FC owner said.
"When I was 15, I went to trial for Worthing Football Club and to get in their under 18s. Something I was very chuffed about. To represent my town was amazing.
"When I was 17, I was in and around the first team, when I had a spinal injury. That put an end to my playing days.
"I spent ten months doing rehabilitation. I really struggled when I came home to reintegrate into the community. I wasn't as comfortable in my skin as I might have liked to be.
"I found it hard to come to terms with the fact I was an active teenager to now not being able to walk very much. I didn't know what to do with my life.
“I was stuck in a rut for a couple of years. I didn't want to live the rest of my life like that. I wanted to do something and get back involved in football.
“It came up in the local paper that the club was struggling financially. If they didn't have a solution in the next couple of months, there would no longer be a Worthing Football Club.
"I didn't want to see that happen. At that time, I was looking for a purpose in my life. I was trying to carve a career out for myself. I didn't let the opportunity pass up. I had new ideas about how to make it successful again. It seems to be going okay at the moment.”
How proud is George of his club’s journey?
He said: “I’m really proud. The documentary is called the The Club That George Built but I'm very aware it's taken a team of really good and dedicated people to make this happen.
"I'm really thankful to the whole team of Worthing Football Club for making it as successful as it has been in recent years.
"It does take a team and a lot goes on to make it happen. I want to make sure they don't get forgotten. I can't thank everyone because we'll be here all day. Amazing work goes on down there and I'm extremely proud of the club and how far we've come."
Words of inspiration to others in a similar position to his nine years ago