Introducing 'Out on Tuesday' screenings at the Electric Palace, Hastings

Starting on Tuesday 19 September, the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town invites you to a new, regular queer cinema night on regular Tuesdays, to celebrate the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences with films alongside conversations with filmmakers, producers, and industry experts as they share their inspirations.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each film in the new Out on Tuesday series will be accompanied by a Directors' Q&A from the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London and include the opportunity for a post-film social in the cinema's unique bar.

The series lifts off on Tuesday 19 September with Co-dependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same, a silly, goofy, hilarious date movie for couples of all orientations, in which three lesbian space aliens come to Earth and one falls in love with an "Earthling". Described by the New York Times as "a witty ode to urban love and shoestring sci-fi" the night will include a Q&A with the director Madeline Olnek, and a short film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each screening in the Out on Tuesday series is run in collaboration with the ICA, and also Peccadillo Pictures, the UK's first and original queer film distribution company, which aims to make LGBTQ+ stories more accessible, promoting empathy and challenging preconceptions.

Co-dependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same screens 19 September at Electric Palace cinema

Continuing the series on Tuesday 3 October, 7.30pm is Punch, starring Tim Roth, Jordan Oosterhof, and Conan Hayes. A young man in New Zealand is preparing for his first professional fight, but rethinks his sexuality after tangling with a gay Maori boy in an old shack down by the beach - described by one reviewer as "Rocky meets Brokeback Mountain" (Kung-fu Kingdom).

Later on in October, Brit film Stud Life takes a unique look at a slice of British urban life, offering an authentic snapshot of lesbian sexuality. Plus, the film's director, Campbell X will be available for a Q&A after the film.