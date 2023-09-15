Introducing 'Out on Tuesday' screenings at the Electric Palace, Hastings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each film in the new Out on Tuesday series will be accompanied by a Directors' Q&A from the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London and include the opportunity for a post-film social in the cinema's unique bar.
The series lifts off on Tuesday 19 September with Co-dependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same, a silly, goofy, hilarious date movie for couples of all orientations, in which three lesbian space aliens come to Earth and one falls in love with an "Earthling". Described by the New York Times as "a witty ode to urban love and shoestring sci-fi" the night will include a Q&A with the director Madeline Olnek, and a short film.
Each screening in the Out on Tuesday series is run in collaboration with the ICA, and also Peccadillo Pictures, the UK's first and original queer film distribution company, which aims to make LGBTQ+ stories more accessible, promoting empathy and challenging preconceptions.
Continuing the series on Tuesday 3 October, 7.30pm is Punch, starring Tim Roth, Jordan Oosterhof, and Conan Hayes. A young man in New Zealand is preparing for his first professional fight, but rethinks his sexuality after tangling with a gay Maori boy in an old shack down by the beach - described by one reviewer as "Rocky meets Brokeback Mountain" (Kung-fu Kingdom).
Later on in October, Brit film Stud Life takes a unique look at a slice of British urban life, offering an authentic snapshot of lesbian sexuality. Plus, the film's director, Campbell X will be available for a Q&A after the film.
Find out more about all the Electric Palace's upcoming exciting events and films: www.electricpalacecinema.com