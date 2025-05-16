A Lancing car park will be taken over by film crews, as filming for series six of Grace gets underway.

Brighton-based detective series Grace returned to our screens for its fifth season on ITV in April.

The crime drama follows Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job. The series was renewed for a sixth season in February 2025.

A letter sent to Lancing residents – by an ITV Studios unit manager – this week, read: “I wanted to inform you about some activity that will be taking place at the Beach Green car park on the evening of Friday, May 16, and the following day, Saturday, May 17, due to filming for the ITV’s ‘Grace’ series.

Filming activity will be taking place at the Beach Green car park in Lancing for ITV’s ‘Grace’ crime drama. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"During this time, there will be vehicles moving in and out of the car park. While we anticipate some disruption, please be aware that access to the car park may be temporarily limited.

“I can assure you that no roads will be blocked at any point.

“All generators will be turned off at night, so no noise will be present beyond 10pm.

“We appreciate your understanding and co-operation during this brief period of activity.

Queen consort Camilla watches a scene being filmed from a production tent with author Peter James (centre) and actor John Simm (right) during her visit to the set of ITV's Adaptation Of The Roy Grace Series By Peter James on November 4, 2021 at Shoreham Port. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Thank you for your attention, and if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

The Grace TV series is based on Peter James’ popular crime novels.

In an interview with Sussex World’s arts editor, Phil Hewitt, in 2024, the writer expressed his delight at John Simm’s portrayal of his character, saying: “He was like the Roy Grace I had imagined when I first created him.”