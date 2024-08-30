Joe Lycett and Riffy Ahmed films headline Lewes FC x WOFFF event this Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday's Women Over 50 Film Festival event at the Dripping Pan, Lewes is free but with limited places.

The Women Over 50 Film Festival gets underway in September but not before a fringe event at Lewes FC's Dripping Pan stadium kicks off proceedings.

Short films from comedian Joe Lycett and director Riffy Ahmed headline an evening of movie shorts aimed to provoke thought and discussion about life as a woman over 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Tuesday 3 September will also feature a Q&A session about the films, and the upcoming 2024 Festival at the Depot. Of course, there will also be some time to drink and mingle!

Lewes FC will host a WOFFF event on Tuesday 3 September

The films on show are:

Linda | Joe Lycett | UK | 2023 | Drama | 8minLinda gets a job in a post office, but her tall tales soon raise suspicions.

Cycle of change | Emma Lazenby | UK | 2023 | Animation | 5minHalf of the population goes through perimenopause (the lead up to menopause). It's a major natural life change but many are not prepared and don't know what to expect.

Private View | Sarah Myland | UK | 2022 | Documentary | 17minTwo British artists, lesbian portrait painter Sadie Lee and non-binary writer Libro Levi Bridgeman collaborate on a portrait of Libro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smoking novel | Andrew Brooks | UK | 2023 | Experimental | 1minEvery night a writer goes to the woods to write her novel but a critical voice chokes her words.

The Call | Riffy Ahmed | UK | 2023 | Drama | 14minMisunderstandings and power struggles in a mother-daughter and first generation-second generation relationship.

The evening celebrates Lewes FC's new "See Us As We Are" initiative with artist Charlotte Colbert. Films focus on change, rebellion and coming to view ourselves as we really are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a community club we're delighted to welcome WOFFF back to the Dripping Pan for another year," says Lewes FC director Joe Short.

"These events form part of Lewes town's rich artistic heritage while also championing a section of society that is often overlooked in film."

The event starts at 7pm at the Dripping Pan, with parking available outside on the Mountfield Road car park.

Tickets are free for this fringe event but those interested are encouraged to book in advance, as space is very limited.