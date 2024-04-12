Lewes Depot to show screening of Walk the Chalk art project documentary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wild and wind-swept celebration week on Seaford Head saw 15,000 attendees at the end of September last year.

According to LYT Productions: “This film focuses on the young team from LYT Productions (who delivered the outstanding Tide Mills Project in 2021) and their pure dedication and determination to install six huge art installations on the King Charles III England Coast Path to celebrate the opening of the whole path around England, wrestling with Storm Betty and the havoc it reaped.”

LYT Productions, in collaboration with Lewes District Council, seemingly pulled off the impossible and their primary focus to make this section of the Coast Path accessible was an overwhelming success - many people with physical and mental barriers accessed the path for the first time, reaping the benefits that accessing green and blue spaces have on physical and mental health.

The local community truly became involved with this project with over 300 volunteers working on the project, all taking place under the iconic backdrop of the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs.

The screening will celebrate how this inspiring community project was put together, with an introduction by Project Director Phil Rose and an opportunity to purchase some of the sculptures from the project.

Rhoda Funnell, Newhaven Festival director who attended the screening, said: “The Walk the Chalk project was a monumental effort to highlight some of the most beautiful and precious natural environment in Sussex. Seeing the documentary and the work of the brilliant artists who responded to the landscape was more moving than imagined.

“The numbers of people in the community who engaged on lots of different levels were represented in the film speaking for themselves. It was brutally honest, not sugar coating the process and brought all kinds of everyone together who otherwise might never interact.

“Everyone involved was exhausted, traumatised even by the scale of it all. But it ended with one woman’s articulate, heartfelt testimony about what it can mean to just get involved. And what a privilege it is to have access to this beautiful natural space.”