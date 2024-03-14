Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wapping; the Workers’ Story will be shown on Sunday, March 24 at 3pm. Entry will be free of charge.

In 1986, Rupert Murdoch introduced new technology, moving all News International publications to Wapping in London’s docklands. Wapping – the Workers’ Story, tells of the long running fight by members of the print unions in their attempt to save more than 6,000 jobs.

Bill Ball, Secretary of Lewes Trades Union Council, said: “It was known as the battle of Wapping. Workers fighting for their jobs showed huge fortitude and tenacity in a dispute that lasted a year.”

Lewes Trades Union to show film in Newhaven on industrial history