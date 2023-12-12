Lights, camera, action! Crowborough care home to screen festive film at dementia-friendly cinema

A care home in Crowborough is welcoming the local community to celebrate the season with a festive film.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Wednesday 20th December, from 2pm, local people are invited to attend the cinema club at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, for a free screening, which is suitable for those living with dementia in the community and their carers.

Attendees will be shown the classic Christmas film, The Polar Express, in the comfort of the care home’s cinema, a safe, social and supportive environment, with the aim of encouraging those living with dementia to enjoy a festive treat while connecting with others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family carers will also have the opportunity to meet others in a similar position, share experiences with one another and benefit from the expertise of the Heather View team.

Heather View is hosting a special screening of The Polar Express

They’ll be popcorn and festive treats available for all visitors, as well as coffee and cake in the home’s café afterwards.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Here at Heather View, we strive to create a sense of belonging within the home and the wider community, including those living with dementia and those who care for a loved one with the condition.

“Reminiscence therapy, including watching films, has a multitude of benefits to those living with dementia. It allows them to feel confident in their memories, and to engage comfortably with others by telling stories and sharing thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we are well and truly into the festive season, what better film to show than the festive favourite, the Polar Express. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to come and watch the film and share experiences and advice with others in the same position as them.

“There are only nine seats – so booking is essential as we expect the showing to be very popular!”

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

To find out more or reserve your seats, please call Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips, on 01892 883 574 or email [email protected]