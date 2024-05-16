Local parents organise charity film screening for Gaza

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents for Peace Mid Sussex has organised a charity film screening to raise money for Gaza on Friday, 17th May. The fundraiser will collect critical funds for Save the Children Gaza Appeal and Gaza Soup Kitchen.

The Burgess Hill-based family-friendly group was created to raise awareness of the suffering of those caught up in the Gaza Israel conflict and to help fundraise for Save the Children’s Gaza Appeal. The group, which has organised various events, including candlelit vigils, kite flights and marches, are inviting local community members to join them on Friday in solidarity with Gaza.

A screening of the documentary film, Flying Paper by Roger Hill and Nitin Sawhney will be shown followed by a discussion with Roger Hill via video link. The film, co-produced with young filmmakers in Gaza, is an uplifting story of Palestinian children in the Gaza strip on a quest to beat the Guinness World Record for the most kites ever flown. Special footage will also be shown as the filmmakers revisit the same families four years later after the devastating impact of the 2014 war.

Money raised will go towards distributing essential supplies, providing mental health support and setting up child friendly spaces for children to play and recover.

Laura Robbins, Parents for Peace member and event co-organiser, said: “It’s important to us to humanise what is currently happening in Gaza and we want to provide a space for people to come together to learn and connect. Flying Paper is a beautiful film and one that we are looking forward to sharing with others. We’re grateful to Roger who will be joining us after the film for reflection and discussion.”

“We are hoping to raise as much as we can for Save the Children’s Gaza appeal as well as the Gaza Soup Kitchen. All donations, however big or small, will be much appreciated.”