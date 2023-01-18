Love Island: Viewers spot Sussex islander on previous YouTube dating show

Eagle-eyed Love Island viewers have spotted Sussex contestant Olivia Hawkins on a previous television dating show.

The Brighton actress is currently taking part in the second-ever winter series of the popular ITV2 programme, along with ten other islanders in a luxury villa in South Africa.

However, this is not the 27-year-old’s first attempts at finding love in public, having previously appeared on season two of Footasylum's Does The Shoe Fit? series on YouTube back in 2019.

Olivia was on the speed dates lined up for YouTuber’s Chunkz, Yung Filly and Harry Pinero and former Love Island contestant Jack Fowler.

During the episode, which has more than 5 million views, Olivia tells the Season 4 islander that she believes she has commitment issues, as well as telling him that he has ‘beautiful eyes’.

The pair also discuss Brighton nights out, agreeing that the Shooshh nightclub on the city’s seafront was the best place to be.

Despite a successful encounter with Jack, Olivia would eventually go on to choose Chunkz as her favourite date on the show.

The latest season of Love Island is only two episodes old and already Olivia has caused quite a stir in the villa.

On Monday, the Brighton ring girl attempted to couple up with science and PE teacher Kai Fagan from Manchester, after Anna-May Robey had already stated the same intentions.

Olivia told presenter Maya Jama that she was ‘gutted’ when Kai chose Anna-May over her, eventually coupling up with sheep farmer Will Young.

In Episode two, Olivia told bombshell Tom Clare she was interested in getting to know him, stating that she saw Will as more of a friend.

She also told Haris Namani that she would still get to know him if Tom chose her at the end of the night – which he did – leaving Will single.