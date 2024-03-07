Luke Humphries defeats Rob Cross in Brighton
Night six of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League of darts is underway at the Brighton Centre. Last time out in Exeter, Nathan Aspinall thumped Rob Cross 6-2 in the final to take home the glory.
Following night five, Michael van Gerwen remains top with 15 points, with Luke Littler second with 9, Rob Cross is third with 9 points too.
Luke Humphries has defeated Rob Cross in Brighton in the semi-finals 2024 BetMGM Premier League.