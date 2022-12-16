Matilda among the New Park films in Chichester this week

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical touches down for two weeks for nine showings this week. Emma Thompson leads a dazzling ensemble in this rousing big screen adaptation of the smash-hit, Olivier-winning stage musical. Dahl’s story of a neglected, prodigiously brilliant little girl is given a joyous and stirring treatment.

Guillermo del Toro brings his unique vision to the story of Pinocchio the wooden puppet who dreams of being a real living boy. It is visually resplendent but much more than a technical marvel. Dark, haunting, soulful as well as comical, thanks to Ewan McGregor's amusing take as Pinocchio's friend and guide. Bones and All is a blood-spattered road movie about young love and cannibalism. You won’t be able to take your eyes off Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as they try to reconcile romance with killer impulses on a road trip through hell.

She Said follows two of the reporters who cut through the defences around the apparently invulnerable producer Harvey Weinstein. This sobering procedural follows the work by the two women, a war of attrition against the power structures that contained the truth about Weinstein for so long.

Peter Greenaway’s The Draughtsman’s Contract portrays a young artist commissioned by the wife of a wealthy landowner to make a series of drawings of the estate while her husband is away. When the husband’s body is discovered, clues in the drawings point to the identity of the killer.

