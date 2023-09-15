Melancholia is among the New Park films in Chichester

The discovery of a horribly stabbed dead young woman in an expensive ballgown in a Paris street brings out Maigret’s pity and fatherly concern for what appears to have been a naive country girl who was in over her head in some creepy sexual menage.

Scrapper concerns 12-year-old Georgie whose mother has just died. Despite this she continues to live alone at home successfully deceiving social services and earning money through stealing bikes. When her overgrown kid of a father returns things are turned upside down. Scrapper is a solar system of a film, with Campbell’s playful and defiant Georgie shining bright at its centre. You’ll not find many characters this year quite as likeable. And Then Come The Nightjars was a great success at our recent festival. A heart-warming story of friendship and survival set against the backdrop of the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak. Bea Roberts’ two-hander about the unfolding drama between a Devon farmer and the vet who is assigned to cull his precious herd is a marvellous evocation of male friendship and a dying way of life - small but beautifully observed.