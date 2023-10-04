Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Operations Manager Alex Beckett features on the episode, in which a kayaker’s fishing trip near the Seven Sisters took a turn for the worse. Also featured are fellow crew member James Johnson and coxswain Lewis Arnold.

Ales said: “I started volunteering because I've always been passionate about helping people, so when the opportunity to do this whilst learning skills that were completely alien to me presented itself I knew that it was something I wanted to do.

"Crewing a lifeboat can be challenging both physically and mentally, but the camaraderie the exists with fellow volunteers and the difference the service we provide makes to the local community more than balances things out. I've made friends for life and get a real buzz from being on the boat in all weathers!

Newhaven RNLI crew member Alex Beckett. Photo: James Johnson

“Whilst it doesn't exactly feel natural to put myself in front of a camera, this isn't actually my first time on the programme so I'm getting used to it! I feel a sense of responsibility in representing both the Newhaven crew and the RNLI, and at first I was a bit nervous telling my friends and family that I was going to be on it, but really I'm incredibly proud of being able put on my yellows on and share the stories of the rescues we've made.”

When asked about the importance of the Saving Lives at Sea programme to the work the RNLI does, Alex said: “I think it has been instrumental in highlighting the bravery and commitment of the thousands of volunteers around the coast, and by giving a voice to the people whose lives that have been touched it has undoubtedly helped raise further awareness of the risks that come with being out on the water - education is a core part of the RNLI's approach to saving lives.