Oppenheimer and Barbie among the New Park films in Chichester

Our autumn season gets into its stride with your chance to catch Oppenheimer or Barbie and even try the infamous Barbenheimer double bill. For Oppenheimer we are including a five-minute intermission so if you are put off by the running time this is your chance to enjoy the big screen experience for which it is designed.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:05 BST
Barbie is screening in Chichester

Paris Memories featured in our festival and has received four-star reviews from The Times, The Guardian and Empire. Filmmaker Alice Winocour based her film on her brother’s experience of the Bataclan attacks but focuses on how survivors put their lives back together after such events. Virginie Efira plays Mia, a no-nonsense journalist and translator in her 40s, partner, no kids. It’s bad luck on a grand scale that she’s in the restaurant targeted by terrorists.

We welcome back Hello Bookstore which was a bit hit with us in the summer. In the shadow of the pandemic, a small town rallies to protect a beloved local bookstore, a landmark in Lenox, Massachusetts, The Bookstore is a magical, beatnik gem thanks to its owner, Matt Tannenbaum, whose passion for stories runs deep. This intimate portrait of The Bookstore and the family at its heart offers a journey through good times, hard times, and the stories hidden on the shelves. We are showing two Lars von Trier films. First up is the formidable Breaking the Waves. Emily Watson plays a dangerously selfless wife in this ferocious love story. Melancholia follows in a couple of weeks.

Richard Warburton

