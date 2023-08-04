Oppenheimer is among the New Park films in Chichester​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Looking for work as a violinist, Josef Mysliveček, a friend of Mozart, comes into the orbit of a rich young woman. She introduces him to a hedonistic existence, free from religious intolerance. Josef is given an incredible commission: to write an opera for the San Carlo opera house. Tickets include the gala dinner at Brasserie Blanc. Our open-air films in Priory Park begin on Friday with Asteroid City followed by Indian a Jones on Saturday and family film Elemental on Sunday. Gates open at 7.30 and the films will begin at sunset around 8.30/ 8.45. Bring your own chairs or rugs.
Oppenheimer has been eagerly awaited by eve ryone at the cinema. Christopher Nolan’s latest cinematic masterpiece tells the tale of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer working with a team of scientists to develop the atomic bomb. Nolan’s film is an intense, enlightening character study of a complicated and tormented individual keenly aware that his work is both imminently necessary and potentially cataclysmic.
Elemental continues at the cinema . Set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
Richard Warburton