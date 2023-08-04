Oppenheimer is among the New Park films in Chichester​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Looking for work as a violinist, Josef Mysliveček, a friend of Mozart, comes into the orbit of a rich young woman. She introduces him to a hedonistic existence, free from religious intolerance. Josef is given an incredible commission: to write an opera for the San Carlo opera house. Tickets include the gala dinner at Brasserie Blanc. Our open-air films in Priory Park begin on Friday with Asteroid City followed by Indian a Jones on Saturday and family film Elemental on Sunday. Gates open at 7.30 and the films will begin at sunset around 8.30/ 8.45. Bring your own chairs or rugs.