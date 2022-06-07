A two year delay caused by the pandemic proved worth the wait for a stunning flower spectacular which will run for four days until June 11, 2022.

Paddington Bear is currently enjoying global appreciation for his role in a two and a half minute film alongside the Queen as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations.

Hugh Bonneville – who stars as Paddington’s foster father in the movies – is Patron of the cathedral’s festival of flowers as well as being a Deputy Lieutenant in West Sussex where he lives.

Hugh Bonneville at the launch of the Chichester Cathedral Festival of Flowers

Welcoming guests at the launch event, Mr Bonneville said: “My mum loved this place, she loved this festival and she loved flowers. It's impossible not to love flowers. They are part of nature and they are part of the fullness and richness of life.

“This is a sensational display tonight and over the next few days.”

He commended everyone who had played a part in making it happen.

“I hope you will enjoy this event, drink in the pictures, drink in the smells. The displays are wonderful. Welcome one and all.”

The Dean of Chichester the Very Rev Stephen Waine said: “We are here tonight, two years later than expected. It is a joy to be here.

“Following the experience of lockdown and separation it is wonderful to bring so many people together.

“We are very very grateful to Hugh for your support for the cathedral, the trust and the festival of flowers over such a long time.”

During Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers visitors will have the opportunity to experience 60 spectacular flower arrangements, displayed within the 900 year old Cathedral, created using over 50,000 blooms.The arrangements respond to the theme of ‘Life In All Its Fullness’, exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and are portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements.Chichester Cathedral’s Festival of Flowers is – normally – a biennial event organised by Chichester Cathedral Trust. The Festival attracts 15,000 visitors and has raised over £1m towards the cost of restoration work over the past twenty-two years.

The Cathedral Trust is delighted to have the support of Title Sponsor Rathbone Investment Management.Tickets for the Festival of Flowers 2022 are on sale now. Timed entry periods open at 10am daily; last entry 4pm.

For full details about purchasing tickets go the to cathedral website https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/festival-flowers-2022

Tickets are also available through the telephone box office: 0333 666 3366 (Please note that telephone bookings incur an additional telephone service fee of £1.80, as well as standard booking fees).

Chichester Cathedral has been a sacred place of worship since its foundation in 1108. Services take place daily, including Evensong which offers a beautiful and soothing choral reflection at the end of the day. The cathedral is also a venue for music and the arts and an all-round hub for the community.