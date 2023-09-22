BREAKING
Past Lives among the New Park films in Chichester

Past Lives was previewed at our recent festival to great acclaim.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 06:05 BST
Strange Way of LifeStrange Way of Life
Strange Way of Life

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are separated after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Five-star reviews in The Telegraph, The Times and the Observer confirm that this is a terrific film and not to be missed.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 promises to be quite the summery tonic as we settle into autumn.

Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. It’s a real love letter to Greece.

The Innocent is an unpredictable and often hilarious heist thriller.

Abel is initially dismayed when his mother Sylvie marries the charismatic ex-con Michel and then terrified when Michel recruits him for an imminent heist involving a shipment of Iranian caviar. It’s a broad, enjoyable, light-hearted movie with bundles of charm and a genuinely surprising storyline that keeps you guessing to the end.

We are delighted to be one of the selected cinemas in the country to bring you Pedro Almodóvar’s short film Strange Way of Life as a one-night-only special event. Almodóvar subverts the genre while also paying homage to it, and the result is the definition of a modern western: a film that reminds us of Sergio Leone’s classics.

Richard Warburton

