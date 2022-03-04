The production for Empire of Light came to the West Sussex coast after Searchlight Pictures announced the start of 'principal photography' on Sam Mendes’ (1917, Skyfall, American Beauty) first solo screenplay feature film.

With stars including Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, Empire of Light will be a romance film, set in and around a 'beautiful old cinema' on the south coast of England in the 1980’s.

Click here to read more about the film, including the full cast.

Have you read?: Worthing Council recognised as a social housing provider

1. Worthing's Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Worthing's Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Worthing's Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews. Photo Sales

4. Worthing's Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews. Photo Sales