Empire of Light: Flashback to when Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre was taken over by film crews for movie starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth
Worthing's Pavilion Theatre, on the seafront, was taken over by camera crews in March 2021.
The production for Empire of Light came to the West Sussex coast on March 3 after Searchlight Pictures announced the start of 'principal photography' on Sam Mendes’ (1917, Skyfall, American Beauty) first solo screenplay feature film.
With stars including Academy Award winners Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, Empire of Light is a romance film, set in and around a 'beautiful old cinema' on the south coast of England in the 1980’s.
