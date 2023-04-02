Oh my goodness! How could they! Grace season three concluded tonight with the most monumental double cliff-hanger for Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, so brilliantly played by John Simm.

It’s been the strongest season so far, and in a series in which the pacing has been so perfect right from the start, season three finished this evening with the strongest episode so far – a compelling couple of hours in which the personal lives of the core characters seemed to take more of a back seat than usual. Until, that is, those closing moments – moments which left Grace’s past and his future on a total collision course. It’s going to be a painfully long wait until season four; it really cannot come soon enough.

This has been the season where the actors – Simm plus Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey, Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting and Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy – have absolutely claimed the core characters as their own, made them live and breathe and made them exist inside and outside our Sunday evenings, fully independent, completely convincing people who intersect so captivatingly.

But is has also thrown up rich and complex challenges for them, particularly tonight. And the brilliance of the episode, as ever, was just how cleverly the disparate parts were brought together by the time 10 o’clock chimed. A rather odd pop star is distraught when her drummer is gunned down on the doorstep, clearly mistaken for her. Meanwhile, another singer is on her tail, alleging she nicked her biggest song from her. Making matters worse, her manager is a pretty dodgy geezer clearly in thrall to a newly released convict with a penchant for breaking fingers. Meanwhile, body parts have been found on a pig farm, and a pub landlord is long long since missing.

Grace